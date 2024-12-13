New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Legendary chess player Viswanathan Anand on Friday asked D. Gukesh to ignore those questioning the standard of the World Championship title showdown with China's Ding Liren, saying criticism always comes with success.

Indian Grandmaster Gukesh made history on Thursday, becoming the youngest-ever to win the world title defeating Liren in the 14th and final game of the championship in Singapore.

Also Read | West Virginia Roughriders Arena Football: A Deep Dive Into the Action.

Former world champion Vladimir Kramnik was not impressed with the quality of chess on display during the match, calling it the "end of chess as we know it."

Kramnik expressed his frustration over the game's quality, calling a critical blunder by Ding Liren "childish".

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of JFC vs PFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

In his reaction, Kramnik wrote on 'X', "No comment. Sad. End of chess as we know it."

In another tweet, he said, "Never yet has a WC title been decided by such a childish one-move blunder."

Five-time world champion, Norway's Magnus Carlsen too has been critical of the quality on display in earlier rounds, saying, "This does not look like a game between two World Championship contenders. It just looks like maybe the second round or third round of an open tournament."

However, Anand, the five-time world champion and Gukesh's mentor, said he saw "history being made by Gukesh".

"I feel very happy. I was literally watching history being made yesterday," Anand told PTI Videos.

"It (criticism) comes with every match. To be honest, I think it just comes with the territory. You ignore it and that's all. You know Gukesh's achievement, the whole qualification, everything and his concomitant rise. I mean if you look at the Olympiad, he showed that he's actually become a much stronger player.

"He won the Candidates this year, so many good results in Toronto and he's here. So this stuff (criticism) just comes with it. You cannot expect to become world champion and not face some random criticism," added Anand.

The championship match seemed destined for a draw. However, Liren faltered under pressure and committed a blunder.

"Most of us had written the game off (as a draw) by this point. If Ding had brought his bishop back, Gukesh would have had a long task to make any progress. But then, suddenly, the game turned, and he won. It was fantastic," he added.

Anand praised the psychological depth of the young champion's approach.

"Gukesh was not playing aggressive or anything. He had an extra pawn and was circling around, trying to find a way through," Anand said.

The tactic of wearing down the opponent, even when it looked as good as a stalemate, proved crucial.

"Ding unexpectedly relaxed for one moment. These moments are very common in World Championship matches, almost in every match in the last 20 years," Anand added.

Watching Gukesh's transformation over the last four years at his WestBridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA), the legend said it was a source of immense pride for him.

"I've had a chance to watch his meteoric journey through the cycle to the World Championship match. It's a golden generation of Indian players establishing themselves at the top.

"For Gukesh to become the youngest world champion in history is truly special. It's definitely a very talented golden generation," said Anand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)