Jamshedpur will play host to Punjab in the Indian Super League with the home side looking to secure a second win on the bounce. The home side defeated Mohammedan SC in their last game to end a three-game losing streak. With 15 points from 9 games, they occupy the 8th spot in the points table. Punjab may be new to the competition, but they have always punched above their weight. With three wins in their last five games, they are currently in the top four and pushing hard to stay relevant in the title race. Jamshedpur versus Punjab will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2024–25: Odisha FC Extend Unbeaten Run With 2–1 Win Over 10-Man East Bengal.

Jamshedpur’s Pronoy Halder and Ritwik Das have returned to first-team training and will be pushing for some game time. Javier Hernandez in midfield is their key playmaker and his defence-splitting passes could be crucial here. Javier Siverio and Imran Khan will be part of the front three for the home side.

Punjab have everyone fit and available for this tie which is a positive. Nikhil Prabhu in midfield is likely to sit back and shield the backline. Nihal Sudeesh, who is on loan from Kerala Blasters, will play a crucial role in this tie.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC will be played on matchday 12 of the ISL 2024-25 season. The Jamshedpur vs Punjab match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand and it has a start time of 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC match viewing options below.

Where to Watch Jamshedpur vs Punjab, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India and fans can watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC live streaming options below. ISL 2024–25: Irfan Yadwad Scores Match-Winner As Chennaiyin FC Battle for Gritty Win Over Hyderabad FC.

How to Watch Jamshedpur vs Punjab, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming online for free. Jamshedpur will be charged up for this tie and we could have a scored draw at the end of ninety minutes.

