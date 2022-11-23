New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The inaugural edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) in the UAE is set to start on January 13 in Dubai.

The final is likely to be played on February 12, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.

Also Read | Morocco vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of MOR vs CRO on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

The six-team tournament is expected to feature 34 matches, with each side playing the others twice before four playoff matches.

The ILT20 has in its ranks stars such as Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Trent Boult, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Sikandar Raza.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022 Top Goal Scorers, Golden Boot Contenders: Updated List of Most Goal Scorers in Qatar Football WC.

Many franchises in the ILTT20 are owned by Indian companies, including owners of IPL teams Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)