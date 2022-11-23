England’s Bukayo Saka leads the goal-scoring charts in the early race to win the Golden Boot award at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The England forward, playing his first World Cup, netted two in his side’s opening game against Iran. He is followed by an experienced figure in Enner Valencia, who also scored a brace in the first match of this edition of the tournament, against hosts Qatar. Iran Mehdi Taremi too had two to his name in his team’s 6-2 defeat to England. Argentina stalwart Lionel Messi, England’s Raheem Sterling, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and the Saudi Arabian duo of Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari all have one goal apiece amongst others. FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live.

The Golden Boot is awarded to the top scorer in a FIFA World Cup edition and this time, there are some serious contenders for the prize. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will always be the mix whenever there arises a question of some prolific scorers and the veteran duo, who are most likely playing their last World Cup, would be joined by other names, the likes of which include Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Bernardo Silva, Robert Lewandowski among many other names. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Pos Team Player Appearances Assists Goals 1 England Bukayo Saka 1 0 2 2 Ecuador Enner Valencia 1 0 2 3 Iran Mehdi Taremi 1 0 2 4 England Raheem Sterling 1 1 1 5 England Marcus Rashford 1 0 1

Harry Kane had won the Golden Boot in the last edition of the World Cup in 2018, Russia. The England striker had netted a total of six goals. He was followed by France’s Antoine Griezmann in second place with four goals, the same number of strikes Cristiano Ronaldo had. This time too, the race for the Golden Boot is expected to be a heated one with many other players, mostly young ones, set and make an impact in the grandest global football tournament. Colombia’s James Rodrigues, Germany’s Thomas Muller and Miroslav Klose have been some of the past winners of this prestigious award.

