Sydney [Australia], January 9 (ANI): India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been taken for scans after suffering a blow on his left thumb while batting in the first innings of the third Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

Jadeja was hit on the left thumb as he fended at a rising delivery from Mitchell Starc. Commentators on-air speculated if he had dislocated his thumb, but he, too, carried on batting after treatment from the physio.

Jadeja did not take the field either in the final session as Mayank Agarwal replaced him on the field.

Taking to Twitter BCCI wrote, "UPDATE - Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting. He has been taken for scans."

Earlier, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was taken for a scan after he was hit on his left elbow after missing a pull shot against pacer Pat Cummins. With the southpaw immediately falling down, he received medical attention from the Indian physio. Wriddhiman Saha is keeping wickets for India in Pant's absence.

"Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans," BCCI tweeted earlier today.

Earlier in the day, India's middle and lower-order failed to get going owing to which, the visitors were bowled out for 244 in the second session here at the SCG.

As a result, Australia took a lead of 94 runs over the visitors. The second session saw six wickets falling for 64 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill scored half-centuries for India, while Cummins scalped four wickets.

In the first innings, India had bundled out Australia for 338 in the first innings. Steve Smith top-scored for the hosts as he played an innings of 131 runs while Jadeja gained four wickets for the hosts. (ANI)

