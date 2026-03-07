Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has officially commenced his preparations for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The 38-year-old was spotted undergoing intense batting practice at Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park, with videos of his net sessions quickly going viral online. As seen in the clip shared by Star Sports India, Sharma's presence drew massive crowds to the local maidan. Security personnel had to carefully manage the enthusiastic supporters as the veteran opener focused heavily on power-hitting during his rigorous training programme. Mumbai Indians Unveil New Jersey Ahead of IPL 2026.

Rohit Sharma Gears Up For IPL 2026

A quiet Saturday afternoon turned into an event as Rohit Sharma geared up for practising at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park 👏 pic.twitter.com/Dc5YhlB2rE — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 7, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

