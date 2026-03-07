Mumbai, March 7: Madhu Raju, an Indian-origin man residing in the United States, is reportedly facing significant legal and immigration scrutiny following a viral video showing him dancing at the World War II Memorial in Washington DC. He is likely to face deportation over viral dance video at World War 2 Memorial. The viral dance video, which sparked widespread backlash online for being "disrespectful" to the site's solemn nature, has caught the attention of federal authorities, leading to discussions regarding the potential revocation of his visa status.

Madhu Raju's Viral Dance at World War II Memorial in US

The controversy began earlier this week when a video surfaced on social media platforms showing Raju performing a choreographed dance in the middle of the memorial grounds. The National World War II Memorial is a site dedicated to the 16 million people who served in the American armed forces and the more than 400,000 who died during the conflict. Videos Show Death of US Citizen Shot by Immigration Agent in Texas.

Who Is Madhu Raju? What Is the Controversy Involving His Viral Dance Video?

Public reaction was swift, with many social media users and veterans' groups criticising the act as an affront to a site of national mourning. The video was shared by a activist on X (formerly Twitter), who said that this was a heads-up for Palo Alto Networks's legal team gets contacted early next week or possibly on Monday. "Your employee is in the video. His name is Madhu Raju, and he has been a Cloud Network Security Engineer at your company since June 2025," the activist added. It is reported that Madhu Rahu is also a Tiktoker.

As per the activist, Madhu Raju owns and operates a dance studio in Dallas named MAD Dance. The activist further claimed that Raju took down the studio's X profile, Instagram page, and website. "After the immense backlash, Madhu Raju took down all his social media accounts," the post added. It is reported Raju had issued an apology stating he did not intend to cause offense; however, the incident has escalated beyond public criticism and is most likely to lead to a formal review of his residency status.

Legal and Immigration Implications for Madhu Raju

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials are reportedly reviewing the case to determine if Raju'sconduct constitutes a violation of the terms of his non-immigrant visa. Under US immigration law, visa holders can face deportation or have their status revoked for "behavior inconsistent with the terms of their stay" or for engaging in acts that disturb public order at federal sites.

Legal experts suggest that while dancing itself is not a crime, performing such acts at a federal monument can lead to charges of "disorderly conduct" or "demonstrating without a permit." If a criminal conviction follows, it often triggers an automatic review of an individual's right to remain in the country. Families of Americans Detained in Iran Fear New Dangers Amid Escalating Conflict.

National Park Service Regulations

The National Park Service (NPS), which manages the memorial, maintains strict guidelines regarding "appropriate decorum" at national monuments. According to NPS regulations, activities that are "incompatible with the atmosphere of peace and tranquility" or those that impede the experience of other visitors are prohibited.

Community Response to Madhu Raju's Viral Dance Video

The Indian-American community has expressed mixed reactions to the news. While some have distanced themselves from the act, calling it "tone-deaf", others have raised concerns about whether the threat of deportation is a disproportionate response to a social media trend. Currently, Raju remains in the US as the administrative review continues. No formal deportation order has been issued yet, but immigration attorneys expect a decision on his visa status within the coming weeks following a formal hearing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2026 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).