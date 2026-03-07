New Delhi, March 7: As the holy month of Ramadan progresses, millions of Muslims across India continue to observe the daily fast (Roza), a period dedicated to prayer, reflection, and community. Central to this observance are two daily markers: Sehri, the pre-dawn meal consumed before the first light of day (Fajr), and Iftar, the meal taken immediately after sunset (Maghrib) to break the fast. Because these timings are governed by the position of the sun, they shift slightly each day and vary significantly based on a city's geographical location. Muslims will observe the 18th fast or Roza of Ramadan (Ramzan) on Sunday, March 8.

Scroll down to know Sehri and Iftar time today, March 8, for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram. Ramzan Calendar 2026: Full 30-Day Sehri and Iftar Timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and More.

City-Wise Timetable for 18th Roza on March 8, 2026

According to the latest data from UrduPoint and regional lunar calendars, here are the precise timings for Sehri and Iftar for major Indian metros on Sunday, March 8.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Today, March 8, 2026 (18th Roza)

City Sehri Time (End) Iftar Time (Start) Mumbai 05:40 AM 06:46 PM Delhi 05:21 AM 06:25 PM Kolkata 04:38 AM 05:43 PM Chennai 05:10 AM 06:19 PM Hyderabad 05:27 AM 06:32 PM Bengaluru 05:21 AM 06:29 PM Lucknow 05:06 AM 06:11 PM Ahmedabad 05:41 AM 06:46 PM Jaipur 05:27 AM 06:31 PM Patna 04:50 AM 05:55 PM Srinagar 05:28 AM 06:32 PM Bhopal 05:21 AM 06:26 PM Ranchi 04:50 AM 05:55 PM Thiruvananthapuram 05:23 AM 06:33 PM

Understanding the Timing Variation of Sehri and Iftar

The variation in timings across the country is quite pronounced. For instance, observers in Kolkata will conclude their Sehri nearly 50 minutes earlier than those in Mumbai, reflecting the significant distance between India's eastern and western corridors. Similarly, Srinagar in the north experiences different daylight durations compared to Thiruvananthapuram in the south.

Spiritual Significance and Observance of Ramzan

During these hours of fasting, Muslims abstain from all food and drink, including water. Beyond the physical act of fasting, Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam, intended to cultivate self-discipline and empathy for the less fortunate. In India, Iftar is often a communal event where families and neighbors gather to break their fast, traditionally starting with dates and water, followed by a variety of regional delicacies like fruit chaat, pakoras, and haleem. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

Note for Observers

While the Sehri and Iftar timings provide a reliable guide based on astronomical calculations, members of the Muslim community are advised to cross-check with their local mosques or regional moon-sighting committees, as slight variations of 1–2 minutes may occur depending on local sighting conditions and specific schools of thought.

