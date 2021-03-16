Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 16 (ANI): Eoin Morgan-led England won the toss and elected to field in the third T20I of the five-match series against India here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

England made one change to their lineup as the visitors brought in Mark Wood in place of Tom Curran.

On the other hand, India also made one change to their lineup as the Virat Kohli-led side brought in Rohit Sharma in place of Suryakumar Yadav.

Speaking at the toss, Morgan said: "We're going to bowl first. The wicket has a good covering of grass, shorter on one side and a bit humid today. Given the way the series has panned out and it's about putting up a collective performance today and win the game. Glad to play my 100th game, a big day for me and my family. Mark Wood comes in for Tom Curran."

Kohli said he too would have bowled first and said that Ishan Kishan will bat at 3 with Rohit coming back in at the top. "I would have bowled first as well. We want to work on setting targets as well, in preparation for the future. England is going to come out hard, and we have to bring our A-game. Crowds are important, but we have to be professional and go out and give it our best in whatever conditions we have been given. Unfortunately, Suryakumar Yadav has to make way and Rohit is coming back in for us at the top of the order," he said.

On Monday, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) along with BCCI announced that the remaining three T20Is will be played behind closed doors looking at the number of rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

India playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordon, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)