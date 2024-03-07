Dharamsala, Mar 7 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the fifth and final Test between India and England here on Thursday.

England 1st Innings:

Zak Crawley 61 batting

Ben Duckett c Shubman Gill b Kuldeep Yadav 27

Ollie Pope st Jurel b Kuldeep Yadav 11

Extras: (LB-1) 1

Total: (For 2 wickets in 25.3 overs) 100

Fall of wickets: 1/64 2/100

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 7-1-24-0, Mohammed Siraj 8-1-24-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 6-0-29-0, Kuldeep Yadav 4.3-0-22-2.

