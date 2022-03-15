Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 15 (ANI): Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne expressed disappointment after his side got thrashed by India in the second Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to clinch the two-match series 2-0.

"I would have been happier if we had won, but it was a tough one, we batted under lights and it was tough. But I have worked hard on my batting. We have a good team, the batting didn't capitalize on these conditions, the bowling was good, but we kept bowling loose deliveries every now and then, that's what we need to work on going further," said Karunaratne in a post-match presentation.

"There have been several youngsters coming up and this was an experience for them. It has been special playing alongside Lakmal and I wish him well for the upcoming county season," he added.

Resuming the post-Tea session at 151/4, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Niroshan Dickwella struck a 50-run partnership for the fifth wicket. The 55-run partnership was broken by left-arm spinner Axar Patel who dismissed wicket-keeper batter Dickwella for 12 after he was stumped by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

Charith Asalanka joined his skipper but could not do much as he became the second victim of Axar Patel, caught by Rohit Sharma for 5 to put Lankans in further trouble at 180/6.

Karunaratne kept the fight on as he went on to notch up his century and along with Lasith Embuldeniya took Sri Lanka's total beyond the 200-run mark.

Jasprit Bumrah was again introduced into the attack and the pacer cleaned up the centurion Karunaratne for 107 with the visitors losing their seventh wicket for 204. In the next over, Lasith Embuldeniya was dismissed leg before wicket for 2.

Bumrah struck for the third time in the innings as he cleaned up tail-ender Suranga Lakmal for 1 picking up his eighth wicket of the match. Ashwin delivered the final blow as he dismissed Vishwa Fernando for 2 to bowl out visitors for 208. Ashwin finished with 4 wickets in the second innings.

This was India's third day-night Test match victory on home soil in as many matches. (ANI)

