Sydney, Jan 9 (PTI) India were all out for 244 in their first innings against Australia on the third day of the third Test here on Saturday.
The hosts thus managed to take a first-innings lead of 94 runs before the teams went into tea break.
Brief scores:
Australia 1st innings 338 all out in 105.4 overs
India 1st innings: 244 all out in 100.4 overs (Shubman Gill 50, Cheteshwar Pujara 50; Pat Cummins 4/29). PTI
