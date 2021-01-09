Sydney, Jan 9 (PTI) India were all out for 244 in their first innings against Australia on the third day of the third Test here on Saturday.

The hosts thus managed to take a first-innings lead of 94 runs before the teams went into tea break.

Brief scores:

Australia 1st innings 338 all out in 105.4 overs

India 1st innings: 244 all out in 100.4 overs (Shubman Gill 50, Cheteshwar Pujara 50; Pat Cummins 4/29). PTI

