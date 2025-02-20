Sharjah, Feb 20 (PTI) India kicked off their Pink Ladies Cup 2025 campaign with a commanding 2-0 victory over Jordan here on Thursday.

Midfielder Naorem Priyangka Devi (23') and winger Manisha (54') struck in each half to give India their first win with Crispin Chettri as the head coach.

Priyangka opened the scoring for India with a long-range strike that caught Jordan's goalkeeper off guard.

India nearly doubled their lead soon but Manisha missed from close range.

Jordan pressed early after the changeover, but India's defence, led by captain Ngangbam Sweety Devi and youngster Purnima Kumari, stood firm.

India capitalised on a counterattack in the second-half when Manisha broke free and finished at the near post.

Late substitutions included Lisham Babina Devi's international debut.

Karishma Shirvoikar created a final chance for Priyangka, but Jordan's defence cleared in time.

India goalkeeper Shreya Hooda ensured a clean sheet with a brilliant point-blank save in injury time, denying Lana Feras' header.

