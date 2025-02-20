British tennis star Emma Raducanu had to deal with some unpleasant activities during her match against her match against Karolina Muchova at the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 on February 17. There were some highly disturbing scenes as the 2021 US Open champion was seen in tears in the middle of the game, traumatized, hiding behind the umpire's chair after she saw a man watching the game from the crowds, who she accused of stalking. As per reports, the stalker is the same person who had approached Emma Raducanu at her hotel, she was given a letter by the same person too. Emma Raducanu Loses Against Karolina Muchova After Emotional First Set in Dubai Tennis Championships 2025.

Seeing the 22-year-old sensational tennis player traumatized, even her opponent Karolina Muchova came to console her. It has been learned that the stalker has been arrested and WTA has banned him from all WTA events, "pending a threat assessment', as stated in WTA's official statement on the situation. WTA in their official statement also stated, "Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events." The governing body also said that they are in contact with Emma Raducanu and her team, "to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support." The statement further expressed that WTA aims to "maintain a safe environment for all players."

WTA's Official Statement:

WTA statement on the security incident in Dubai: On Monday, February 17, Emma Raducanu was approached in a public area by a man who exhibited fixated behavior. This same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis… — wta (@WTA) February 19, 2025

Emma Raducanu also later addressed the issue on her Instagram handle, thanking everyone, and asserting confidence in her mental strength, writing on her story, “Thank you for the messages of support. Difficult experience yesterday, but I’ll be okay and proud of how I came back and competed despite what happened at the start of the match." She also expressed gratitude towards her opponent writing, "Thank you to Karolina for being a great sport, and best of luck to her for the rest of the tournament.”

