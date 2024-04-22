Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Stavya Bhasin, Dhiren Patel and Hemal Jain won a gold each in their respective categories as India returned with 10 medals from the US Open Pickleball Championship.

Overall, India won three gold, three silver and four bronze medals in the tournament held in Florida from April 14-20.

Bhasin won the gold in junior singles, Patel finished first in the men's singles 5.0 and Jain grabbed the top prize in the men's singles 3.5 category.

Bhasin also won a silver in men's doubles 5.0 and a bronze each in the junior men's doubles and junior mixed doubles to have a haul of four medals.

Ronav Motiani returned with two silver medals -- one each in men's doubles 5.0 and junior singles -- as well as a bronze in the junior men's doubles category.

In men's singles 5.0, Himanshu Dewaskar's bronze took India's medals tally into double digits.

Both Harsh Mehta and Aman Bhatia finished fifth in men's pro doubles.

Pickleball is a paddle sport played on a court similar to badminton, using a solid paddle and a plastic ball with holes.

Players volley the ball over the net, aiming to score points by landing it within the opposing court.

