Berlin, Apr 22: Rafael Nadal said Monday he will play at the Laver Cup in Berlin in September in what may be one of the 22-time Grand Slam champion's last tournaments. Nadal has signalled 2024 may be his last year on tour and said last week that his second-round loss to Alex de Minaur at the Barcelona Open, which he has won 12 times, was “probably my last match here.” Rafael Nadal Stands Up in Joy As Jude Bellingham Scores Match Winner for Real Madrid in El Clasico (Watch Video).

“At this stage in my career I really want to go out there and make the most of every opportunity I am given," Nadal said in a statement. The 37-year-old Spanish superstar has long struggled with injuries and has played just five competitive matches this year, three in Brisbane in January and two in Barcelona last week.

The Laver Cup, to be held from Sept. 20-22, is an indoor hard-court men's competition pitting Team Europe against Team World in a format similar to that of golf's Ryder Cup. Nadal and Roger Federer teamed up in the doubles at the 2022 Laver Cup in London for the Swiss great's last match before retirement. Casper Ruud Beats Stefanos Tsitsipas To Win Barcelona Open 2024 for Biggest Career Title a Week After Loss in Monte Carlo.

“I am very happy to be playing Laver Cup in Berlin for Team Europe,” Nadal said. “I have some really special memories from my Laver Cup experiences, including all the emotions from London two years ago playing alongside Roger for the last time.”

