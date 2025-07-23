Manchester, Jul 23 (PTI) India were 264 for four against England at stumps on the opening day of the fourth Test here on Wednesday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal made 58, while KL Rahul scored 46 in an opening stand of 94 runs after India were sent in to bat.

Sai Sudharsan hit his maiden Test fifty, scoring 61 off 151 balls with the help of seven boundaries before being dismissed by England skipper Ben Stokes.

Rishabh Pant retired hurt for 37 off 48 balls after copping a blow on his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes.

At the close of play, Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 19 and giving him company was Shardul Thakur on 19 as well.

Stokes was the pick of the bowlers for England, returning with figures of 2/47, while Chris Woakes (1/43) and Liam Dawson (1/45) picked up a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

India: 264 for 4 in 83 overs (Sai Sudharsan 61, Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, KL Rahul 46; Ben Stokes 2/47) vs England. PTI SSC

