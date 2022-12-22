Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 21 (ANI): India suffered an injury scare on the eve of the second test against Bangladesh after stand-in captain KL Rahul suffered a hand injury during his net session.

India might not have both of its starting openers for the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka as the batting coach informed that Rahul's injury wasn't serious on Wednesday, although he did not say whether or not he would undoubtedly start the game.

"It doesn't [look serious]. He seems to be fine. Hopefully he'll be okay. The doctors are looking at it, but hopefully, he'll be okay," said the batting coach as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Rathour, incidentally, was throwing throwdowns to Rahul when he sustained the injury to his hand near the end of his nets session. The team doctor attended to him when he was observed massaging the damaged area.

In Rohit Sharma's absence, Rahul also serves as India's captain. Rohit Sharma was unable to play in the Dhaka Test due to a thumb injury he sustained during the ODI series that came before the Tests, and he missed the opening Test in Chattogram as well.

On Thursday, vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara will likely assume the captaincy if Rahul is unable to play. Abhimanyu Easwaran, who joined the team as Rohit's replacement initially, could replace Rahul at the top of the order.

The selection of Abhimanyu followed his successful India A tour of Bangladesh. Abhimanyu hit back-to-back hundreds in the four-day matches against Bangladesh A in Cox's Bazar and Sylhet after only scoring a 50-over century for Bengal against Services in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The injury to Rahul's hand is the most recent in a string of wounds Indian team has suffered recently.

As many as seven players, including first-choice Test players Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami, were ruled out of the ODI series at various periods. Jasprit Bumrah is a long-term absentee due to a stress fracture of the spine.

After winning by 188 runs in Chattogram, India lead the two-Test series 1-0 but lost ODI series 2-1. (ANI)

