Lionel Messi is having the moment of his life so far as he finally has got his hands on the one trophy he had been dreaming to win all his career. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner played an integral role in Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 win after an enthralling final match against France. He was also adjudged winner of the Golden Ball, for being the best player of the tournament. And this was also the first time that a player won this award twice. As he continues his celebrations of winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 title with his Argentina teammates, fans might be wondering when will they get to see Messi back in PSG colours? Messi’s Photos Holding FIFA World Cup Final Trophy on Insta Surpasses Bella Poarch’s TikTok Video and Becomes Most Liked Post of Any Social Media Platform (View Post).

Prior to the World Cup, Messi had a good time with PSG. In his first season at the club since his famous switch from Barcelona in 2021, the Argentine star found it hard to recreate his form that he had while playing in Spain's La Liga. But this season, he already has 12 goals and 14 assists across all competitions. Let us take a look at when is he expected to be seen back playing for PSG.

When is Lionel Messi Returning to PSG?

Messi, as mentioned before, is currently celebrating Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 title win and also, is set to go on a much-needed holiday after what has been a rigorous tournament, where he played all the games. As a result, he is very unlikely to feature in any of PSG's remaining matches this year and also at the start of January 2023. According to a report in Le Parisien, Messi is slated to return to training in early January and could be in action in the middle of the month. But it is also likely that he is given time to be fully fit and ready for the Champions League when it resumes, where PSG have been drawn to face German giants Bayern Munich in the round of 16 on February 15. Messi’s Interview as a Kid Goes Viral; Netizens Are Overwhelmed by the Argentina Player’s Humble Beginnings (Watch Video).

The Champions League is a title that PSG have longed to win for quite some time now and they will need to ensure that one of their best players stays fit before the premier European club tournament resumes with the knockout stages.

