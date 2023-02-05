Dhaka, Feb 5 (PTI) After a fabulous start to their SAFF U-20 Women's Championship campaign, India were held to a goalless draw by Bangladesh here on Sunday.

It was a close contest from the opening exchanges, with India creating more chances despite a deluge of midfield traffic.

Also Read | Delhi Court Orders Shikhar Dhawan's Estranged Wife Aesha Mukerji To Stop Making Defamatory Allegations Against the Indian Cricketer.

Sumati Kumari had the chance to get the lead early on in the seventh minute, when she was played through by Nitu Linda, but Bangladesh keeper Rupna Chakma pulled off a great save.

Also Read | Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Serie A 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Milan Derby Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Chakma was again called into action around the quarter hour mark, when Sunita Munda flicked a Shubhangi Singh cross with her head. Shubhangi was accurate with her set-pieces, and thought she had helped India take the lead on the half-hour mark, when Kajol tapped her delivery in, but the referee had deemed the delivery to have gone out of play before curling in.

Bangladesh had a rare attempt when Shaheda let one fly from long range with minutes left for the half time whistle, but it landed on the roof of the net.

India head coach Maymol Rocky played her hand at half time itself, bringing on Neha in place of Sumati Kumari. The midfield scrum thickened in the second half, but Kajol managed to get a shot on target from a long range free-kick, which was duly saved by Chakma.

The Bangladesh custodian was at it again a few minutes later when Neha surged into the box from the left flank and looked to fizz in a dangerous cross to Apurna Narzary, but Chakma plucked it out of the air. That was the last piece of action for Narzary, who was soon replaced by Lynda Kom Serto.

Neha had the golden opportunity of the second half, when Munda picked her out from the right, but the ball took an awkward bounce off the artificial turf and went out of play.

Anita Kumari, Tania Kanti, and Babina Lisham were soon introduced into the fray with the clock ticking down, but the two sides remained locked till the end.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)