One of the biggest clashes in the Serie A is set to take place when Inter Milan lock horns with city rivals AC Milan on Monday, February 6. The Milan derby in any competition, is a contest of massive proportions and it is no different this time. Inter Milan, second-placed in the Serie A 2022-23 points table, will have the opportunity of reducing their gap with league leaders Napoli should they win this contest. And Inter will believe they can win again, especially after having recently trounced AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana final. Goals from Federico Dimarco, Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez helped Inter defeat AC Milan 3-0. The Rossoneri will look to bounce back, although it seems to be a tough task, given their recent form. Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday Special: Five Reasons Why Portugal and Al-Nassr Star Is a Goal Machine.

Inter Milan enter this high-octane contest on the back of the Coppa Italia quarterfinal victory, which they achieved following a 1-0 victory over Atalanta. The story is quite the opposite for Stefano Pioli’s side, which lost to Sassuolo 5-2. AC Milan had beaten Inter 3-2 earlier this season in September and will hope to take inspiration from that performance when they show up against the former champions.

AC Milan will look up to Olivier Giroud to deliver the goods upfront in this contest. Sandro Tonali will have Tommaso Pobega and Rade Krunic in the midfield. Raphael Leao, who is reportedly in talks with AC Milan for a new contract, will also feature in the starting XI. For Inter, Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez will be tasked with scoring goals upfront. Matteo Darmian, who scored against Atalanta, will also be a player to watch out for. PSG 2–1 Toulouse, Ligue 1 2022–23: Lionel Messi Scores Sensational Goal As Parisians Consolidate Top Spot (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When is Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match? Date, Time and Venue

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan vs AC Milan will be played at the iconic San Siro in Milan. The match will be played on February 6, starting at 1.15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

Sports 18 has the broadcasting rights for the Serie A 2022-23. You can watch the Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan vs AC Milan live on Sports 18/HD channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

The Inter Milan vs AC Milan match will also be available online. JioCinema will provide live streaming of the Serie A match between these two teams and other games in the league for fans in India. Fans can use the JioCinema app or website to watch live streaming of this contest.

