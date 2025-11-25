Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 25 (ANI): India's dismal performance in the second Test against South Africa continued on Tuesday as the team lost two wickets on 21 runs while chasing a mammoth target of 549 set by South Africa.

India, who are trailing 1-0 in the Test series have a tough task on hand tomorrow with only eight wickets in hand on the final day of the Test.

India lost the wickets in the final session of Day 4 and South Africa are in the driver's seat going into the final day at the match being played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

At the stumps on Day 4, India were 27/2, with Kuldeep Yadav (4*) and Sai Sudharsan (2*) unbeaten. The hosts require 522 runs on Day 5 to level the two-match series 1-1. Yashavi Jaiswal and KL Rahul were out cheaply.

South Africa started the day at 26/0 in the second innings and were 220/4 at Lunch with Tristan Stubbs (60*) and Wiaan Mulder (29*) on strike.

Nitish Kumar Reddy conceded the first boundary of the post-Lunch session when Stubbs hammered him four a four during the third ball of the 74th over.

Stubbs took an aggressive route and scored two consecutive boundaries against Reddy during the 76th over. In the 78th over, the Proteas batter slammed a massive six over deep mid-wicket fence against Ravindra Jadeja.

In the third ball of the 78th over, Stubbs, who was eyeing his well-deserved century, was bowled by Jadeja for an 180-ball 94.

After Stubbs' dismissal, South Africa decided to declare their total at 260/5, and they set up a daunting target of 549 runs.

This is the second time that India had been set a 500-plus target in a home Test, after Australia had set them 543 to win in Nagpur in 2004. They lost that game by 342 runs, which remains their biggest defeat by runs.

Indian openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi came out to bat. Jaiswal showed aggressive intent after he hit a four and a six, whereas Rahul started cautiously.

However, Jaiswal's aggressive intent was stopped by Marco Jansen, who removed the Indian opener for just 13 runs which came off 20 deliveries. He was dismissed in the first ball of the seventh over.

Simon Harmer, who was bowling his first over in the second innings, removed Rahul for just six runs as India slumped to 21/2 with Sai and nightwatchman Kuldeep are at the crease.

Sai and Kuldeep ensured India didn't suffer any more blows with the team at 27/2 in 15.5 overs at stumps.

South Africa started their post-tea session at 107/3, with Tristan and de Zorzi unbeaten on 14 and 21 runs, respectively. The first boundary of the second session came when de Zorzi played a brilliant reverse-sweep to off-spinner Sundar during the first ball of the 44th over.

Jadeja replaced Sundar, and he bowled brilliantly with both Proteas batters not taking any risk. Kuldeep almost had Stubbs' wicket when the Indian spinner deceived the right-handed batter during the second ball of the 50th over.

Jadeja, on the other hand, bowled tight lines and troubled both de Zorzi and Stubbs. During the first ball of the 54th over of Kuldeep, India decided to challenge a LBW call against Tristan.

The replays confirmed it was missing the leg stump, and Stubbs survived a close call. Jadeja finally got his reward after he dismissed de Zorzi for a 69-ball 48, including five boundaries, during the first ball of the 59th over.

Zorzi attempted to play a sweep shot and was wrapped on the pads. Umpire Richard Kettleborough raised his finger, and the Proteas batter challenged the decision. The replays confirmed three reds. South Africa were 178/4. Wiaan Mulder joined Stubbs at the crease.

Mulder hit his first boundary against Kuldeep during the first ball of the 59th over and looked very assured throughout his unbeaten stay, with the team reaching the 200-run mark in the 66th over.

Meanwhile, Stubbs reached his well-deserved fifty in 129 deliveries during the 62nd over. Mulder and Stubbs negotiate the threat as Proteas lost just one wicket and scored 113 runs in the second session.

South Africa started their day at 26/0, with openers Ryan Rickelton (13*) and Aiden Markram (12*) unbeaten. Jadeja broke the 59-run stand, ending Rickelton's innings at 35 (in 64 balls, with four boundaries) as the left-hander miscued an edge to cover, where Siraj took a fine catch.SA were at 59/1 in 18.3 overs. Markram was Jadeja's next victim after lunch, trying to defend but got his off-stump rattled for an 84-ball 29, with three fours.

South Africa were 74/2 in 28.1 overs. Washington removed skipper Temba Bavuma for just three runs as Proteas slumped to 77/3 in 31.3 overs. When Indian spinners started to put some pressure, de Zorzi smoked Sundar for a 102 m maximum over long-on in a show of intent, breaking the shackles a little bit. Zorzi continued his aggressive approach against spinners, taking South Africa beyond the 100-run mark at the stroke of Tea.

The visitors were 22/0 at close on stumps on Monday. Marco Jansen had dismantled India's batting with a six-wicket haul. India scored just 201 in response to the Proteas' 489 in the first innings.

Brief Scores: India: 201 and 27/2 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Washington Sundar 48, Marco Jansen 6/48) against SA: 489 and 260/5d (Tristan Stubbs 94, Aiden Markram 29, Ravindra Jadeja 4/62). (ANI)

