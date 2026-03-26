New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): In a proud and momentous development for Indian lacrosse, Anudeep Reddy, Indian Men's team's skipper and the historic gold medal-winning captain who led India to its first-ever gold in the sport, along with Indian Women's team Captain Sunita, had the honour of meeting the Vice President C P Radhakrishnan in the national capital.

The delegation also included Lacrosse Association of India officials Saurabh and Imran Lari, according to a release.

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Both the Indian men's and women's lacrosse teams recently created history at the Asian Lacrosse Games 2026 by securing gold medals, marking a landmark achievement for the sport in the country. This twin triumph has brought national recognition to Indian lacrosse and established India as a rising force on the international stage.

During the interaction, Vice President Radhakrishnan commended the exceptional performance of both teams and appreciated their dedication to elevating India's stature globally.

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He extended his heartfelt congratulations and conveyed his best wishes for their continued success. He also expressed confidence that the teams would maintain their winning momentum and deliver commendable performances at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Continental Olympic Qualifiers, scheduled to be held in Australia in October 2026.

The presence of both team captains and senior officials of the Lacrosse Association of India reflects the growing strength and structured development of the sport in the country. The historic double gold victory stands as a source of immense pride and serves as a strong inspiration for aspiring athletes across India.

As Indian lacrosse continues to gain momentum, there is a collective sense of optimism that the sport will scale greater heights and bring further glory to the nation on the global stage.

With lacrosse returning to the Olympics through the sixes format in Los Angeles 2028, India's double-gold performance at the Asian level arrives at a critical moment. The results strengthen India's position within the continental structure and highlight the country's growing potential in a sport that values discipline, adaptability, and teamwork. (ANI)

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