The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially unveiled the domestic international schedule for the 2026-27 season. The packed calendar features a total of 22 international matches hosted across 17 different venues, including visits from the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and a marquee five-match Test series against Australia. Axar Patel Channels Dhurandhar’s Jameel Jamali in Viral Delhi Capitals Reel Ahead of IPL 2026 (Watch Video).
The season is structured to provide a balanced mix of formats, beginning with high-intensity white-ball cricket in late 2026 before transitioning to the traditional long-form game in early 2027.
BCCI Announces India's Home Season
🚨 News 🚨
An action-packed home season awaits 💙#TeamIndia is set to host West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Australia for 22 matches across 17 venues 🏟️
More Details 🔽https://t.co/DrhB65D9FU
— BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2026
The international home summer will commence in September 2026 with a visit from the West Indies. The Caribbean side is scheduled to play three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20 Internationals, beginning 27 September. This series will serve as a primary testing ground for India’s shorter-format combinations ahead of upcoming global assignments.
Following the West Indies tour, Sri Lanka will arrive in December 2026 for a split series consisting of three ODIs and three T20Is. The year will conclude with a brief but significant three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in January 2027, providing an opportunity for the BCCI to rotate the squad and manage player workloads.
The headline event of the 2026-27 home season is the arrival of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Starting on 21 January 2027, the two sides will compete in a five-match Test series, a format that has become the standard for this high-profile rivalry. 'Tu Toh Allan Donald Bana Hua Hai', Virat Kohli Compares Venkatesh Iyer To South African Legend After RCB All-Rounder Knocks Over Stumps (Watch Video).
India International Home Season 2026-27 Schedule
|Series
|Format
|Date
|Venue
|vs West Indies
|1st T20I
|27 September 2026
|Hyderabad
|2nd T20I
|29 September 2026
|Bengaluru
|3rd T20I
|01 October 2026
|Thiruvananthapuram
|4th T20I
|04 October 2026
|Delhi
|5th T20I
|06 October 2026
|Mumbai
|1st ODI
|09 October 2026
|Pune
|2nd ODI
|11 October 2026
|Vadodara
|3rd ODI
|13 October 2026
|Kolkata
|vs Sri Lanka
|1st T20I
|18 December 2026
|Mohali
|2nd T20I
|20 December 2026
|Indore
|3rd T20I
|22 December 2026
|Rajkot
|1st ODI
|25 December 2026
|Kochi
|2nd ODI
|27 December 2026
|Visakhapatnam
|3rd ODI
|29 December 2026
|Lucknow
|vs Zimbabwe
|1st ODI
|12 January 2027
|Mumbai
|2nd ODI
|14 January 2027
|Ahmedabad
|3rd ODI
|16 January 2027
|Gwalior
|vs Australia (BGT)
|1st Test
|21–25 January 2027
|Nagpur
|2nd Test
|30 Jan – 03 Feb 2027
|Chennai
|3rd Test
|08–12 February 2027
|Guwahati
|4th Test
|17–21 February 2027
|Ranchi
|5th Test
|26 Feb – 02 March 2027
|Ahmedabad
A key feature of this announcement is the BCCI’s commitment to geographical diversity. By spreading 22 matches across 17 cities, the board aims to bring international cricket to both traditional powerhouses and emerging cricket centres. Guwahati, in particular, has been awarded a marquee Test match against Australia, highlighting the growth of cricket infrastructure in the Northeast region.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).