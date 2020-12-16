Dubai, Dec 16 (PTI) The Indian cricket team can't afford too many slip-ups in the away series against Australia and the home assignment against England as the race for the World Test Championship final is reaching its climax.

India are in third place in the ICC men's Test team rankings with 114 rating points, whilst Australia top the rankings with 116.46 rating points.

New Zealand follow closely in second with 116.37 rating points. They are very close to reaching the ICC World Test Championship final in 2021 after securing back-to-back innings victories against the West Indies.

If New Zealand overcome Pakistan 2-0 in the two-Test series which starts on December 26, they will finish on 420 points from five series.

That will leave India needing five wins or four wins and three draws out of their last eight Tests, which include matches against Australia and England.

"Depending on how India's series against Australia goes and New Zealand's series against Pakistan goes, Australia could build their lead at number one or make way for New Zealand at the top," an ICC release said.

The factor that determines the final placings is now percentage points, following a change to the points system announced earlier, owing to the disruption of international cricket due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

