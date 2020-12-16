Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: It is the biggest game of the English Premier League this season with Liverpool taking on league leaders Tottenham Hotspurs at Anfield. Despite ramping injury issues at the club, Jurgen Klopp’s defending champions are just a win away from reclaiming top spot. They were poor against Fulham in the previous match and were lucky to come away with a victory. But their home form has been good and the German gaffer will be banking on it. Opponents Tottenham Hotspur look like a side galvanised under old warhorse Jose Mourinho. Their brilliant counter-attacking game with a miser defence is a perfect recipe for success. They have done well in the past against top clubs but Liverpool will be an altogether different challenge. Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Naby Keita has returned to first-team training but is highly unlikely to feature against Tottenham Hotspur. Diego Jota is out with a knee injury but there is some positive on the injury front as well with Joel Matip expected to recover on time from the back spasm. Jordan Henderson in midfield is the one setting the tempo of the game for the hosts in midfield. Mo Salah has been amongst the goals but the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino need to contribute more.

Tottenham Hotspur have one of the best midfield in the league led by Danish international Pierre-Emile Hojberg. Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier at the heart of the Spurs defence can expect a busy day at work with the Reds set to come up with wave after wave of attacks. Harry Kane is a standout performer for the club this season in his playmaking role. The England captain’s link-up play with Son Heung-min could well decide the outcome of the game.

When is Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played on December 17, 2020 (Wednesday midnight). The match will be held at Anfield Stadium and it has a start time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans will have to tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to catch the live-action.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans not able to watch the game live on television can follow live action of Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the match online for fans in India. It will be a closely contested game with Liverpool just about edging out Tottenham Hotspur to go top of the league.

