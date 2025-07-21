New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Cricket Cooperation has added a new dimension to the deep-rooted and age-old historical ties between India and Nepal, connecting the youth of the two countries through a shared passion for cricket, according to a press note from Cricket Association of Nepal.

Supported by Government of India, BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru will be hosting Nepal's Men National Cricket Team for a training camp from August 20 to September 4 to prepare for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers scheduled in October 2025 in Oman.

Earlier, Nepal's Women National Cricket team participated in a preparation camp at Delhi in April-May 2025 to prepare for ICC Women's Asia World Cup Qualifiers in Thailand in May 2025. Nepal reached the finals of the Qualifiers.

Government of India previously supported training of Nepal's National Men Cricket Team at BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru in August 2024. Nepal participated in a triangular T20 practice tournament against teams of Baroda and Gujarat Cricket Associations in April 2024 prior to the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup held in June 2024.

As part of the cooperation, Government of India is assisting Nepal in nurturing cricket talent and providing training opportunities for Nepali cricketers in India. Over the past two years, the Government of India and BCCI have worked together with the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) towards this endeavour.

Highlighting India's commitment, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Nepal's Men National Cricket Team and CAN's representatives in January 2024 and conveyed India's support for the growth of cricket in Nepal.

Government of India supported the practice tournament between Under-19 teams of Nepal and Delhi & District Cricket Association in Nepal in March 2025 to assist Nepal's preparation for ICC Under-19 World Cup qualifiers.

In July 2025, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, supported three promising Under-19 cricketers from Nepal for a month-long professional training program in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh). In the past as well, Government of India has taken initiatives for supporting Cricket in Nepal.

A bus was gifted to CAN in 2013. In October 2023, Embassy of India, presented professional sporting equipment to Nepal's Men National Cricket Team through the B P Koirala India-Nepal Foundation and SJVN Ltd, a Public Sector Undertaking of the Government of India. (ANI)

