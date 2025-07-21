Tamil superstar and avid racer Ajith Kumar crashed while participating in the GT4 European Series race in Italy on July 20. Following the crash, the actor helped the staff clear the debris. The incident took place at the Misano track in the second round of the series. The official X page of the GT4 European Series posted a video of the aftermath of the crash. ‘Boundaries Are Just Lines on a Map’: Ajith Kumar Embarks on Romania, Bulgaria Motorcycle Tour With Fellow Riders (Watch Video).

The actor crashed into a stationary car and did not sustain any injuries. The caption with the video read, "Out of the race with damage, but still happy to help with the clean-up. Full respect, Ajith Kumar." "Ajith Kumar out of the car, out of the race. It's the first significant bit of a damage we've seen from him this year. He's a fine champ, he goes and helps the marshals clear up all the body. Not many drivers would do that," a commentator can be heard saying.

Ajith Kumar Crashes His Car During GT4 European Series

Out of the race with damage, but still happy to help with the clean-up. Full respect, Ajith Kumar 🫡 📺 https://t.co/kWgHvjxvb7#gt4europe I #gt4 pic.twitter.com/yi7JnuWbI6 — GT4 European Series (@gt4series) July 20, 2025

The 54-year-old actor, known for hits such as Mankatha, Billa, Varalaaru, Vaalee and Viswasam, has participated in various races, including Germany and Malaysia. He drove in the 2003 Formula Asia BMW Championships as well as the 2010 Formula 2 Championship. GT4 European Series Race: Ajith Kumar to Participate in CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa 2025 Driver Parade.

The actor was honoured with a Padma Bhushan from the Government of India this year, which is the third highest civilian award. He most recently featured in the Tamil film, Good Bad Ugly and hasn't announced any upcoming projects yet.