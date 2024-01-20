New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Chen Yu Fei of China and silver medallist Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei registered comprehensive victories to set up an interesting women's singles final in the India Open 2024 being played at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

World No.2 Chen Yu Fei was at the top of her game on Saturday as she prevailed by 21-13, 21-18 against compatriot Wang Zhi Yi in the BWF 750 Series badminton tournament, organised by the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Earlier, fourth seed Tai Tzu-Ying defeated Yeo Jia Min of Singapore 21-13, 21-18 in 37 minutes.

The all-Chinese semi-final began with Chen Yu Fei accumulating five consecutive points to gain a 5-2 advantage and replicating that to race further ahead and establish a 10-4 lead. The Asian Games 2022 silver medallists built on that momentum to claim the first game.

In the second game, Wang Zhi Yi overturned her 4-6 deficit to gain a 12-8 advantage. However, Chen Yu Fei eventually drew level at 18-18 and clinched the next three points to end her compatriot's challenge.

"I feel I played very well. Experience is very important and last game can't decide my tomorrow. Tomorrow's match is very important and I have to give my best," Chen Yu-Fei said after her triumph, according to BAI.

In the other semi-final, Yeo Jia Min initially held an 8-5 lead over Tai Tzu-Ying. But once the Chinese Taipei shuttler drew level at 11-11, she never looked back and pocketed the opening game.

In the second game, Tai Tzu Ying trailed 13-17 before scoring six consecutive points and went on to book her berth to the final.

"I am really very happy and enjoyed playing at this (Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2024) event today. I was falling behind in the second game but I won. The audience cheering for me gave me strength and helped me turn the game," said Tai Tzu-Ying after her victory.

In women's doubles, Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara of Japan overcame Hangzhou Asian Games silver medallists Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee of Korea 21-13, 21-16.

They will take on World Championships 2023 bronze medallists Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu of China who defeated compatriots Li Wen Mei and Liu Xuan Xuan 19-21, 21-17, 21-18.

In mixed doubles, former World champions Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand recorded a hard-fought 18-21, 21-15, 21-19 win over Ye Hong Wei and Lee Chia Hsin of Chinese Taipei.

Reigning Asian Champions Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin of China will take on the Thai pair in the final after packing off Kim Won Ho and Jeong Na Eun of South Korea 21-19, 21-18. (ANI)

