NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 5th T20I 2024: New Zealand and Pakistan meet in the fifth and last T20I. The Blackcaps lead the series 4-0 and will be looking to perform a whitewash against the Green Shirts. The NZ vs PAK 5th T20I takes place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on January 21. The NZ vs PAK 5th T20I has a start time of 05:30 AM as per IST. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in NZ vs PAK on Dream11 fantasy cricket competition can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of the NZ vs PAK 5th T20I match. NZ vs PAK 2024: Daryl Mitchell Pulled Out of New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I Match To Manage Workload.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell has pulled out of the fifth T20I to manage his workload. Struggling Pakistan, on the other hand, is likely to stick to the same playing XI. Meanwhile, in the NZ vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the series opener we have picked seven players from the New Zealand team and four from Pakistan to complete our NZ vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI. Mohammad Hafeez to be Sacked? Pakistan Sports Ministry Directs PCB Not To Offer Long-Term Contract to Its Director of Cricket.

NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammed Rizwan (PAK).

Batsmen: Glenn Phillips (NZ), Babar Azam (PAK), Mark Chapman (NZ) and Finn Allen (NZ).

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner (NZ) and Mohammad Nawaz (PAK).

Bowlers: Zaman Khan (PAK), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ) and Tim Southee (NZ).

NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Finn Allen (c) and Babar Azam (vc).

New Zealand Likely Playing XI: Devon Conway/Chad Bowes, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee/Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Mohammed Rizwan (PAK), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Babar Azam (PAK), Mark Chapman (NZ), Finn Allen (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Zaman Khan (PAK), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ) and Tim Southee (NZ).

