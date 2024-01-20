New Zealand takes on Pakistan in the fifth and last T20I. New Zealand have not only won the series already but are unbeaten thus far. The NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2024 takes place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and will start at 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Green Shirts will be desperate for a win in the final game of the series. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be keen to make it 5-0 and perform a whitewash. NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 5th T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Christchurch.

The home side have rested Daryl Micthell for the last T20I to manage the workload. Devon Conway, who missed the fourth T20I due to COVID, could be back for this fixture. If not, then the Kiwis might include Chad Bowes in the team. Pakistan might also tinker with the last playing XI and rest some of the senior players. PTV Sports Blocks NZ vs PAK T20I Live Telecast After Spectator Displays Placard in Support of Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Video Goes Viral.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs Pakistan, 5th T20I 2024 Match?

Amazon Prime Video is the official broadcaster of New Zealand cricket in India. So, they will provide all the live action from the New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series. However, the NZ vs PAK 5th T20 2024 will not be available on TV in India. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide a free live telecast of the NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2024 match.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I 2024 Match?

With the absence of a live telecast of NZ vs PAK, fans will be eager to catch the action. In a piece of good news for fans, Amazon Prime Video will provide the live streaming online of NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2024. Users will have to subscribe to the services to watch the live streaming online of the NZ vs PAK T20I series on mobile devices and smart TVs.

