Kanpur, Nov 25 (PTI) India reached 82 for one at lunch on day one of the first Test against New Zealand here on Thursday.

After opting to bat, India lost opener Mayank Agarwal (13 off 28) cheaply before Shubman Gill (52 batting off 87) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15 batting off 61) shared an unbeaten 61-run stand.

Pacer Kyle Jamieson (1/12) troubled Indian batters the most in the opening session.

Brief scores:

India first innings 82/1 in 29 overs (Shubman Gill 52 batting; Kyle Jamieson 1/12).

