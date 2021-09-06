Kathmandu, Sep 6 (PTI) The Indian football team's head coach Igor Stimac feels the side "has a lot to prove and many points to improve on" despite heading back home unbeaten in the two international friendlies against Nepal.

After a 1-1 draw in the first friendly, India notched up 2-1 win in the second game against Nepal on Sunday thanks to second-half strikes by Farukh Choudhary and skipper Sunil Chhetri.

Also Read | IND vs ENG Test 2021: Jos Buttler Likely To Return to England Squad Ahead of Final Match.

"We need to congratulate the players on their attitude and their willingness to go and win the game," Stimac said at the post-match press conference.

"I especially need to appreciate my players because they were much more patient, waiting for the first goal, to open up the Nepali defence, and as you know, when that happens, everything is much easier.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021: Nasser Hussain Says Rishabh Pant Showed He Is Capable of Batting in More Than One Style.

"But I think India still has a lot to prove and many points to improve on,” he added.

Stimac felt that both sides put up better performances in the second match.

"I think it was a good game of football that all the fans could enjoy. This second game was much better than the previous one.

"After we scored the first goal, we started rising with confidence and playing as we need to play. I think overall India were the better of the two sides over the two games, and deservedly are going forward with a win," he quipped.

Commenting on the hosts' performance Stimac said: "Nepal played well, they improved a lot. I can see how much it means to the team when it has two months of preparation."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)