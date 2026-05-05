Sports News | India U-18 Men's and Women's Hockey Teams Set for Four-match Series Vs Australia Ahead of Asia Cup

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): The Indian Men's and Indian Women's U-18 Hockey Teams will each take on Australia's U-18 teams in a four-match series from 15 to 20 May at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central Centre, Bhopal.

The exposure series follows the U-18 National Coaching Camp, which began at SAI Bhopal on April 19, and will serve as vital preparation for the U18 Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, beginning later this month, according to a release.

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For the Indian Women's U-18 Hockey Team, the four-match series against Australia will begin on May 15 with an evening fixture at 19:00 hrs, followed by the second match on May 17 at 17:00 hrs.

The third game is scheduled for May 18 at 19:00 hrs, while the final encounter will be played on May 20 at 08:00 hrs.

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The Indian Men's U-18 team will begin their series on May 15 at 17:00 hrs, followed by their second match on May 17 at 19:00 hrs.

The third game will be played on May 18 at 17:00 hrs, while the series concludes with the last fixture on May 20, beginning at 10:00 hrs.

Men's Coach Sardar Singh highlighted the progress made during the camp and the importance of the upcoming matches, saying, "We've had a very productive phase here at SAI Bhopal, and the players have responded well to the intensity and expectations. A key focus during this camp has been to strengthen their fundamentals and basics across all positions, so they are better prepared for the demands of modern hockey and can steadily progress towards the senior level."

"The upcoming exposure matches against Australia's U18 teams are an important step in our preparation. It's a valuable opportunity for the group to experience high-quality international competition, test combinations, and build match temperament. With the U18 Asia Cup on the horizon, these fixtures will play a key role in helping us identify the best possible squad to represent India."

Women's Coach Rani Rampal echoed a similar sentiment, adding, "The camp at SAI Bhopal has been a good phase for us to work with the players, and we're happy with how they've approached it. The matches against Australia's U-18 team will give them a great chance to play at a higher level and prepare for the U-18 Asia Cup. It's an opportunity for each player to showcase their ability and what they have learned." (ANI)

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