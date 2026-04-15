New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Indian U17 men's team will play two friendly matches against the United Arab Emirates on April 17 and 21, in Samut Prakan, Thailand.

The friendlies, part of India and the UAE's preparations for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, will be played behind closed doors, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

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Both matches will kick off at 16:30 IST at the Windmill Football Club in Samut Prakan, near Bangkok. The 24-member Blue Colts' squad arrived in Thailand on Wednesday, April 15.

Last month, Bibiano Fernandes' side played three friendlies against Thailand (2-2), Indonesia (3-0 win) and the Republic of Korea (1-2 defeat) in Lopburi, Thailand. Following the games, the Blue Colts continued their training camp in Kolkata.

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In the AFC U17 Asian Cup in Jeddah, India will take on Australia (May 6), Uzbekistan (May 10) and DPR Korea (May 13) in Group D.

India U17 men's 24-member squad for friendlies against UAE in Thailand:

Goalkeepers: Alok Nishad, Manashjyoti Baruah, Rajrup Sarkar.

Defenders: Abhishek Kumar Mondal, Indra Rana Magar, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, Lawmsangzuala, Md Aimaan Bin, Moosa Ashiq Sofi, Shubham Poonia.

Midfielders: Dallalmuon Gangte, Denny Singh Wangkhem, Diamond Singh Thokchom, Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam, Nitishkumar Meitei Yengkhom.

Forwards: Adil Aman A, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Heeranganba Seram, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed, Raj Singh Wahengbam, Washington Singh Ngangom, Yuvraj Kadam.

Head coach: Bibiano FernandesAssistant coach: Subham RabhaGoalkeeping coach: Parshuram Salwadi

India U17 men's friendlies schedule:16:30 IST, April 17: United Arab Emirates vs India16:30 IST, April 21: United Arab Emirates vs India

Venue: Windmill Football Club, Samut Prakan, Thailand. (ANI)

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