Naihati (WB), Apr 2 (PTI) Indian Arrows came short of notching up their second win in the I-League as they played out a 1-1 draw against Real Kashmir here on Saturday.

After Vibin Mohanan gave the young Arrows the lead with a long range strike in the 77th minute, Jong-Oh Park equalised for the Snow Leopards five minutes later as both teams took away a point from the game.

Real Kashmir were the better side of the two in the first half, coming close to breaking the deadlock on a number of occasions.

In the 16th minute, Real Kashmir's counter attack saw Mason Robertson foraying into the opposition half before releasing Tiago Adan down the left-hand side. Adan's fierce shot was on target but goalie Zahid Bukhari made a fine save.

Real Kashmir had been feeding captain Robertson with long and direct passes in opposition box throughout the contest. Robertson's aerial prowess posed a difficult challenge for the Indian Arrows defence all along.

The best chance of the first half came along for the Snow Leopards in the 28th minute. This time, Robertson warded off challenges from three defenders surrounding him to set up teammate Samuel Kynshi, who failed to apply the finish from close range as his effort blazed over the bar.

Something special was needed to break the deadlock and Vibin Mohanan delivered exactly that for the Arrows in the 77th minute.

Tankadhar Bag moved infield with the ball and played it to Mohanan, who took a first time shot from the edge of the box that beat a full stretched Real Kashmir goalie Bilal Khan, who could get nowhere near the ball as it nestled into the back of the net.

Now trailing against the run of play, the 'Snow Leopards' found a response five minutes later. Rohmingthanga Bawlte played in a cross into the back post from the right flight flank, and Park arrived into the Indian Arrows box to finish with a first time volley.

