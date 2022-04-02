Manchester United would aim to close down their gap with fourth-placed Arsenal when they take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday, April 2. The match would be played at Old Trafford and is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Red Devils' season went from bad to worse when they were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League last month and now, all they can fight for this season is a place within the top four. Manchester United would aim to put behind that disappointment of being knocked out of the Champions League and regroup ahead of this crucial clash. They cannot afford to make any more mistakes as the season is approaching its business end. A win would take them to the fifth spot, one point less than Arsenal at four. The Red Devils would be without striker Edinson Cavani with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to lead the attack. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Strike for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur Wins Premier League’s Goal of the Month for March 2022

Leicester City on the other hand, are 10th on the points table but went into the international break with a win over Brentford. Brendan Rodgers would be eager on having his team give their best in beating Manchester United and climbing to the ninth spot. Leicester City had earlier defeated Manchester United 4-2 this season. While they eye a season double, Manchester United will aim to avoid a defeat at all costs at this stage of the season.

When is Manchester United vs Leicester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League 2021-22 will be played at Old Trafford. The game will be held on April 2, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Leicester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Leicester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Leicester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Leicester City match.

