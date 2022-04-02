Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings aim to get to winning ways when they face off against each other in match 11 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The CSK vs PBKS clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 03, 2022 (Sunday) at 07:30 PM IST. Ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you CSK vs PBKS vetting odds along with the win predictions. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Chennai Super Kings have had a poor start to life under new captain Ravindra Jadeja. They have lost both their games so far and are still searching for their first win of the new season. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings were outplayed by KKR in their last game and will look to bounce back and regain their firm from the first match.

CSK vs PBKS Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Chennai Super Kings are the favourites to win the match. Bet365 have put the odds in favour of CSK to come away with maximum points from the encounter. CSK have the odds of 1.72 in their favour while PBKS are a 2.10 underdog.

CSK vs PBKS Win Predictions

According to Google Predictions, Chennai Super Kings are tipped to come away with a win from the encounter. CSK have a 57% chance of winning the encounter compared to PBKS' 43%. Chennai also lead the H2H record with 15 wins in 25 games against Punjab.

