New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): After putting on a quality show at the Tokyo Olympics, Team India's athletes were invited for High Tea by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

Ahead of the get-together, the Indian Olympians were seen interacting with fans and fellow teammates.

"Legendary boxer @MangteC who is known for her fierceness in the ring shows her affectionate & motherly side to young fans ahead of #TeamIndia's High Tea with the President of India," SAI Media wrote while tweeting a video.

In the video, Mary Kom could be seen interacting with her young fans and clicking the photos alongside them as they were all in a cheerful mood.

In another video posted by SAI Media, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu could be seen showing her bronze medal to the fellow Olympians. Meanwhile, weightlifter and silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu was busy giving her best smile to fans ahead of the High Tea with the President.

Putting out Chanu's video, SAI Media tweeted: "Her smile says it all Watch our #Olympics Silver Medalist Weightlifter @mirabai_chanu give her best smile to her fans ahead of #TeamIndia's High Tea with the President of India #Cheer4India@rashtrapatibhvn @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik."

For Sindhu's video, SAI Media wrote: "Check this out..Ace Shuttler @Pvsindhu1 shows her medal to fellow Olympians ahead of #TeamIndia's High Tea with the President of India #Cheer4India@PMOIndia@ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @BAI_Media @WeAreTeamIndia."

"Our Champion @BajrangPunia is loved by all, check out how SSB personnel are celebrating his victory and supporting him ahead of #TeamIndia's High Tea with the President of India," SAI Media tweeted with a video of Bajrang Punia, who was seemingly busy in clicking memorable photos with SSB personnel. (ANI)

