New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and several Indian Premier League (IPL) teams recalled India's historic maiden World Cup victory against West Indies on this day 38 years ago.

"#OnThisDay in 1983: A historic day for the Indian cricket as the @therealkapildev -led #TeamIndia lifted the World Cup Trophy," BCCI tweeted.

Indian Premier League teams - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, and Delhi Capitals also remembered the historic day when Kapil Dev-led India defeated two-time winners West Indies by 43 runs.

"There's just so much pride that we as Indians feel each time we look at this image #OnThisDay in 1983, @therealkapildev and his #TeamIndia earned a special place in cricketing history with a World Cup triumph at Lord's," Delhi Capitals tweeted while sharing the photo of Kapil Dev being presented with the World Cup trophy.

Batting first in the final at Lords, India were bowled out for 183 in 54.5 overs. Kris Srikkanth top-scored with 38. Considering the talent in the Windies' ranks, the total looked fairly chaseable, however, fine bowling by India's attack helped skittle their opponents out for just 140.

Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal were the stars with the ball, taking three wickets apiece as India recorded a 43-run victory.

India has been a regular participant in the World Cup from its beginning to the latest edition. The first edition was played in 1975 and from there on it has taken place after a span of every four years.

West Indies won the first two World Cup titles (1975,1979) and was the runner-up of 1983. India has won the title two times, first in 1983 and then in 2011. MS Dhoni captained the 2011 team to win their second title after 28 years. Australia has won the tournament five times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015). (ANI)

