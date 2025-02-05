Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Riya Bhatia, along with Prarthana Thombare and Rutuja Bhosale, have all advanced to the quarterfinal stage of the Mumbai Open 2025 after what was a fruitful day for India's doubles charge.

According to a release from Mumbai Open, the duo of Shrivalli and Riya emerged victorious over Japan's Mai Hontama and Kyoka Okamura while Prarthana Thombare alongside her Dutch partner Arianne Hartono too won her tie as well.

In a remarkable display of determination and composure, Thailand's Luksika Tararudee stunned Slovakia's third-seeded Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in straight sets, 7-6, 6-4. The 20-year-old demonstrated maturity outmaneuvering her 30-year-old opponent with effective shot placements and impressive net play.

The first set saw a fierce battle as both players held their serves until Tararudee led 5-4. Despite faltering under pressure and allowing Schmiedlova to level the score, Tararudee's composed baseline rallies and aggressive first serves proved decisive in clinching the tiebreaker.

Schmiedlova, known for her resilience, fought hard but was often caught wrong-footed by Tararudee's clever shot selections. The second set remained tightly contested, with Schmiedlova pushing back with powerful forehands. However, Tararudee's consistent service games and strategic approaches at key moments sealed her remarkable victory.

In another captivating singles match, Japan's Mai Hontama faced off against the Philippines' Alexandra Eala in a contest filled with intensity and drama. Hontama secured victory in straight sets, 7-6, 6-2, showcasing her ability to stay composed in high-pressure situations.

The first set saw relentless baseline rallies as both players pushed each other to the limit. Eala forced a tiebreaker with her fighting spirit but fell short as Hontama maintained her poise to win the set. The second set was equally competitive, with Eala's errors at crucial points allowing Hontama to emerge victorious.

In doubles action, the Dutch-Indian duo of Arianne Hartono and Prarthana Thombare delivered a commanding performance, defeating Thailand's Peangtarn Plipuech and Japan's Naho Sato in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3. Their excellent coordination and strategic volley placements were key factors in their triumph. Hartono's aggressive returns, combined with Thombare's deft net play, left their opponents struggling to find a response.

Elsewhere, Swiss fifth seed Jil Teichmann overcame a stern challenge from the Netherlands' Arianne Hartono in one of the most gripping matches of the tournament so far. Teichmann had to dig deep after dropping the first set to secure a hard-fought 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 victory. The match showcased Teichmann's mental toughness and superior fitness, which proved pivotal in the deciding set. Hartono's aggressive style kept Teichmann on her toes, but the Swiss player relied on her powerful backhand and experience to prevail.

In a thrilling doubles encounter, India's Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Riya Bhatia pulled off a sensational victory against Japan's Mai Hontama and Kyoka Okamura. The match extended into a tense third-set super tiebreaker, with the Indian duo emerging victorious 5-7, 6-2, 10-7. Despite losing the first set, Bhamidipaty and Bhatia showcased remarkable resilience and adaptability to turn the match around. Their aggressive net play and strategic shot placements under pressure proved decisive in clinching the memorable win.

Great Britain's Eden Silva and Russia's Anastasia Tikhonova also displayed their prowess with a commanding 6-2, 6-3 straight-set win. Silva's sharp volleys and Tikhonova's dominance from the baseline made them a formidable pair, leaving their opponents struggling to find the rhythm.

Japan's Nao Hibino and Georgia's Oksana Kalashnikova, the top seeds in the doubles draw, secured a commanding 7-6, 6-2 victory in their match. Their excellent chemistry and tactical play proved too much for their opponents. Hibino's precision volleys, combined with Kalashnikova's powerful serves, made the pair an unstoppable force on the court.

In another doubles clash, Russia's second-seeded duo of Anastasia Anshba and Ekaterina Pridankina demonstrated their dominance with a clinical 6-4, 6-4 win over the Philippines' Alex Eala and Chia Yi Tsao. The Russian pair's powerful baseline game and strategic shot placements proved decisive in their well-earned win.

Great Britain's Alicia Barnett and India's Rutuja Bhosale progressed to the next round after receiving a walkover against Zarina Diyas and Ekaterina Yashina. (ANI)

