New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The Indian Golf Union, the National Sports Federation (NSF) for golf in the country, will be sending a three-member team to Singapore to compete in the prestigious World Amateur Team Championship (WATC) scheduled from October 8 to 12 at the Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course). The WATC is organised by the International Golf Federation (IGF).

The Indian team, comprising Arin Ahuja, Rakshit Dahiya, and Deepak Yadav, will battle it out against amateur golfers from 35 other nations to claim the Eisenhower Trophy, named after the 34th President of the United States of America, Dwight D. Eisenhower. Rakshit Dahiya was the winner and Deepak Yadav the runner-up in the Delhi NCR Cup event, which was staged this June, as per a release from IGU.

Talking about the preparations of the Indian team, Major General (Retd) Bibhuti Bhushan, Director General (IGU), who will be accompanying the team as captain, said: "Our boys have been training hard for this tournament. IGU created the national squad system last year, which has helped us achieve good results in international events. Players like Ranveer Mitroo, Harjai Milkha Singh and Krish Chawla have been consistently logging top-10 finishes outside India. At IGU, our job is to provide talented golfers the platform and the motivation to bring laurels to the country. I am confident of a good finish at WATC."

The inaugural edition of the event was played on the Old Course at St Andrews in 1958, with the trophy presented jointly on behalf of the United States Golf Association (USGA) and The R&A by the Friends of American Golf. The United States of America (USA) leads the Championship with the most medals won.

USA has clinched 28 medals since the first edition of WATC, including 16 gold, 9 silver and 3 bronze. Australia (14 medals), Great Britain and Ireland (11), Canada (7) and Sweden (7) complete the top-5 nations on the most medals table.

The Tampines Course will be set up at 7,394 yards and will play to a par of 72. Renowned for hosting world-class tournaments, Tanah Merah Country Club has a rich history of staging international events, including the Johnnie Walker Classic, Lexus Cup and HSBC Women's Champions. More recently, the club welcomed the Asian Tour's International Series Singapore and the Hana Financial Group Singapore Women's Open.

The tournament will be played in a stroke-play format. In each round, the total of the two lowest scores from each team will constitute the team score for the round. The four-day (72-hole) total will be the team's score for the Championship. (ANI)

