The Afghanistan national cricket team and the Bangladesh national cricket team will lock horns against each other in an exciting white-ball series, starting on Thursday, October 2. Both teams will look to put on a strong show after their disappointing show at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The white-ball series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played at a neutral venue – the United Arab Emirates. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host the three-match T20I series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The three ODIs will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, starting on Saturday, October 11. Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan’s Spin Duo Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman Penalised for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct.

Bangladesh will miss the services of their regular captain Litton Das during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Litton Das suffered a grade 1 strain on the left abdominal muscle during the Asia Cup 2025. Jaker Ali will continue to lead the side in Das's absence. Meanwhile, Rashid and Co. will look to enjoy the bowling conditions when they face Bangladesh. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down below to find the details about the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan white-ball series 2025.

AFG vs BAN Series 2025 Details

Series ENG vs SA Series 2025 Date October 2 to October 14 Time 8:30 PM for T20Is and 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) for ODIs Venues Sharjah for T20Is, and Abu Dhabi Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode for live streaming

Where to Watch Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Matches Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh white-ball series 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster in India. So, the AFG vs BAN T20I and ODI 2025 series will not be live telecast on TV channels in India. Mohammad Nabi Creates History As He Becomes First Afghanistan Player To Score 6000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match.

How to Watch Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

Yes, FanCode are the official live streaming partner in India for the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20I and ODI cricket matches. Hence, Indian audience will have the online viewing options of the AFG vs BAN white-ball series 2025 on the FanCode app and website.

