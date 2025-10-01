After lifting the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, the India national cricket team will be back in action, but this time in Test cricket. The Asian Giants will host the West Indies national cricket team for a two-match Test series, starting on October 2. The opening test between India and the West Indies will be held in Ahmedabad. Under the leadership of newly appointed captain Shubman Gill, the Indian side will look to begin a new era. When is IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs West Indies Match Preview.

Nearly a year after a disastrous 3-0 whitewash against the New Zealand national cricket team at home, the Indian cricket team will look to rebuild a fortress at home under Gill. For those unversed, Shubman was appointed as the new skipper after Rohit Sharma retired from the longest format.

For the West Indies, the challenge will be big, and the absence of their injured speedsters Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph has added more worries in what has been a difficult period for the Caribbean side at the international stage across formats. West Indies will heavily rely on seniors like Roston Chase and Shai Hope.

Ahmedabad Weather Updates

The Opening Test between India and the West Indies will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting on Thursday, October 2. In worrying news for the fans, rain is expected on all five days of the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025. This means that fans could see stop-start play during the first Test between India and the West Indies in Ahmedabad. India vs West Indies Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st Test 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs WI Test Match?

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

Ahead of the India vs West Indies 1st Test 2025, early assessments have suggested that there will be a healthy grass cover on the Ahmedabad pitch, due to recent rains. This means that pacers will get an adequate amount of movement from the pitch during the first Test. However, it is expected that as the match progresses, spinners will come into play and will get some purchase from the Ahmedabad pitch.

