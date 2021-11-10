Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): After a couple of postponements due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the 2021-22 season of the Indian National Rally Championship will kick-start in Visakhapatnam from December 18.

The announcement was made in a glittering function by the Sports Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Muttamseti Srinivas Rao and the promoter of INRC, Vamsi Merla here in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

This is the first time that the city host an event of such magnitude and the promoter as well the government has promised to make it a grand affair and will leave no stone unturned to deliver a spectacular and memorable event.

The event will be conducted by the Karnataka Motorsport Club and apart from round 1, they have been given the responsibility to take care of the K100 Rally as well, which is Round 2 and will take place in Bengaluru in January.

"It is a matter of huge pride for me that I am able to take the sport to new places which have always been my vision. I have always wanted motorsport to reach every nook and corner of the country. I would like to thank the Government of Andhra Pradesh for their support and cooperation," Vamsi stated in a release.

While the promoter wanted to go all out and have a full calendar, due to paucity of time and delays, this year there will be only four rounds, with Round 3 happening in Coimbatore to be conducted by Coimbatore Auto Sports Club in February, MMSC has been awarded the right for organising the grand finale which will happen in March. The venue for the finale is yet to be decided.

Apart from the championship rounds, a contender round is also being planned for April in Hyderabad. (ANI)

