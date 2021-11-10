Barcelona have opened talks with Dani Alves to bring him back to the club in what can be termed as a sensational return. The Brazilian defender was one of the best and most consistent members in the past decade and according to reports from Brazil's UOL Esporte, the club would is set to meet Alves and negotiate on a potential return to Camp Nou. Alves had earlier terminated his contract with Sao Paulo this September and has been a free agent ever since. Earlier this week, Barcelona legend Xavi returned to Camp Nou as their new manager after Ronald Koeman was sacked and it has been learnt that the La Liga giants needed to strengthen players in the right-back position. Sergi Roberto and Sergino Dest are currently right-backs for Barcelona.When Will Be Xavi's First Game As Barcelona Manager? Know Details Of Former Footballer's Maiden Match As Coach Of Catalan Giants

Club president Joan Laporta said, "Dani is helping our club in many ways, he has also offered his help from a sporting point of view." Even Alves had earlier said in a statement referring to interest from Barcelona, saying, "If they need me, they can call me". With the World Cup in 2022 approaching, Alves' return to Barcelona could be important as he can then make the cut into the national team for the showpiece event in Qatar. Barcelona Officially Announce Xavi As Their New Manager, Fans Break Into Loud Cheers As Former Player Is Unveiled in Camp Nou (See Pictures and Videos)

Also, his return to the club would immensely help the likes of Dest, who is still a young player with loads of potential. The 38-year old is one of the most decorated players in history with 23 titles to his name. He had left Barcelona in 2013. His return to Barcelona could see him reuniting with former colleague Xavi, who is the manager and this partnership might just be the one that the Catalan club need to uplift the side after a poor season so far, placed ninth on the points table.

