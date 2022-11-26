Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI) Hyderabad Black Birds took the lead on the first day of the second round of the Indian Racing League (IRL) at the MIC track near here on Saturday.

Hyderabad Black Birds, comprising Neel Jani, Akhil Rabindra, Lola Lovinfosse and Anindith Reddy, led from the front on the first day of the Chennai leg.

In the first qualifying race, Akhil Rabindra took pole position with a lap timing of 1:32.787, followed by Nikhil Bohra of GodSpeed Kochi with a lap timing of 1:32.971.

In the second qualifying race, Jani (1:32.108) took pole position ahead of Bangalore Speedster's Rishon Rajeev (1:32.286).

In the much-awaited sprint race 1, it was Jani who claimed the top spot which gave the advantage to Hyderabad Black Birds going into Sunday's race day.

A brake overheat issue had marred the inaugural round of the league in Hyderabad on Sunday last. The organisers, however, said the problem had been fixed and the races in Chennai over the weekend would be held as scheduled.

