Harare [Zimbabwe], July 28 (ANI): Considered to be among the most explosive and dynamic bowlers in the white-ball game, the charismatic Indian pacer S Sreesanth introduced himself to the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 with a game-changing over.

Defending 8 runs for the Eoin Morgan led Harare Hurricanes against the high-flying Cape Town Samp Army, Sreesanth, first picked a wicket and then impacted a run-out as the Hurricanes tied the game and then won it in the Super Over in a dramatic fashion.

The 40-year-old was understandably delighted, and said, “I am just very happy and would like to thank the Harare Hurricanes team management for giving me an opportunity here in the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 which is being played at the Harare Sports Club. The team management and the members are very close to my heart, and I was just waiting for one opportunity.”

Sreesanth has been a veteran of many close-fought battles, be it in the IPL or in the Indian colours, and in Harare, under the lights, he rolled back the years, much to the joy of his fans.

“It was a very important match for the Harare Hurricanes, we had to win this game against the Cape Town Samp Army, and I am very grateful that I could deliver for the team when called upon in such a pressure situation. That I could be a part of that storied ending to the game, even at the age of 40, bowling fast and delivering those yorkers nicely was fantastic. I am grateful, God has been very kind,” a smiling Sreesanth said.

Sreesanth may have been away from the big stage for a little while, however, that final over did not show any such signs.

Speaking about that, Sreesanth, who was part of the Indian team that won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 and also the ODI World Cup in 2011, said, “I have to thank the team management really over here, especially the likes of head coach JP Duminy, we were always discussing what needs to be done and how to go about it. Whatever work ethics we have and all the hard work really shows on the field and obviously experience is something that helps. I always have this attitude that I will not give up, even if it is one ball."

"I always like to run in hard and give my best. So, I think it is all about experience and I have to really thank the players on the field and the captain Eoin Morgan, who were talking to me and telling me what to do and guiding me.”

The Indian ace has always been a fan favourite and never misses out on a chance to entertain them.

Talking about the future, Sreesanth said, “I genuinely believe that if the Harare Hurricanes does well in the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 and goes on to win the tournament, whether I am playing or not, I need to be a part of it and the main plan and aim is to go on and lift the title with my team.” (ANI)

