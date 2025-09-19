It was on this day (September 19) in the year 2007 that Yuvraj Singh had scripted history by hitting six sixes in an over bowled by Stuart Broad during an India vs England match. The Kingsmead in Durban was the venue where Yuvraj Singh had etched his name into the record books by becoming the first player to his six sixes in one over in T20I cricket. It was the 19th over of the first innings and before it was bowled, Yuvraj Singh and Andrew Flintoff had exchanged some words on the field. And it was Stuart Broad who was at the receiving end of Yuvraj Singh's onslaught. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) shared a post on social media, commemorating the exceptional feat that the former cricketer had achieved that day. ‘Anybody Who Hit Six Sixes, I’ll Give You a Porsche…’ IPL Founder Lalit Modi Reveals Story Behind Gifting Luxury Car to Yuvraj Singh in Exchange for His 'Six Sixes' Bat (Watch Video).

Yuvraj Singh Hit Six Sixes in an Over on This Day in 2007

6⃣6⃣6⃣6⃣6⃣6⃣ 🗓️ On This Day in 2007, Yuvraj Singh marched his way into record books, smashing SIX sixes in an over! 🔝💪#TeamIndia | @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/jwBEXMAZP7 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 19, 2025

The first six was over the cow corner and the second one was flicked with disdain over the backward square leg fence. The third six of the over was parked into the crowd over the extra cover fence. Ravi Shastri, who was in commentary at that time during the IND vs ENG match, reminded fans that Yuvraj Singh was dishing out the same treatment to Stuart Broad that Dimitri Mascarenhas had meted out to him earlier in 2007. Stuart Broad, under pressure, came round the wicket but ended up bowling a full toss which Yuvraj Singh gleefully hit for a maximum over the square leg region. Yuvraj Singh Remembers Lives Lost in Tragic 9/11 on Its 24th Anniversary, Former Team India Cricketer Says That Terrorist Attack 'Changed The World Forever' (See Post).

Watch Yuvraj Singh's Six Sixes in an Over:

The fourth six led to the England captain, Paul Collingwood, having a bit of a word with Stuart Broad and the pacer returned to bowling over the wicket for the next ball. And it did not make a difference as Yuvraj Singh sent the ball flying over the mid-wicket area and this was a huge six. The sixth and the last six was also hit on the leg-side and with that, Yuvraj Singh had hit a 12-ball 50! Yuvraj Singh became just the second batter in international cricket to hit six sixes in one over after South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs. Yuvraj Singh was eventually dismissed for 58 runs off 16 balls by Andrew Flintoff. India scored 218/4 courtesy of Yuvraj Singh's effort. And he was deservedly named Player of the Match with India winning the contest by 18 runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2025 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).