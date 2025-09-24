MS Dhoni and his India National Cricket Team had won the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup trophy on this day (September 24) in the year 2007, beating none other than arch-rivals Pakistan in the final. It was a blockbuster of an India vs Pakistan clash at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on September 24, 2007, and it went right down to the wire with India winning the match and the inaugural T20 World Cup title by just five runs. This was also MS Dhoni's first ICC trophy with Team India as captain and the start of his journey of becoming one of the best captains the game of cricket has witnessed. BCCI took to social media to share a post commemorating that special day in Indian cricket history. IND vs PAK Video Highlights, Asia Cup 2025: Watch Abhishek Sharma Dazzle as India Defeat Pakistan by Six Wickets in Super 4 Match.

BCCI Commemorates India's T20 World Cup Win in 2007 On This Day

Batting first in the high-pressure India vs Pakistan final, Gautam Gambhir and Yusuf Pathan (15) opened the innings, but the opening partnership was broken after 24 runs by Pakistan's Mohammad Asif, who dismissed the right-hander. India were in a spot of bother at 40/2 at one stage, with Robin Uthappa being dismissed as well. But Gautam Gambhir continued to stand tall at one end, even as wickets fell at the other. India lost the in-form Yuvraj Singh (14) in the 14th over of the match and captain MS Dhoni also departed, scoring just six runs off 10 balls. Gautam Gambhir starred with 75 runs off 54 balls and riding on a late 30 off 16 from Rohit Sharma, India posted 157/5. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Video Highlights: Watch Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav Help India Gain Easy Seven-Wicket Win Over Pakistan in Dubai.

Watch IND vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2007 Video Highlights:

#OnThisDay India defeated Pakistan in a thrilling final to win the first edition of the #T20WorldCup 🏆 Some outstanding performances from @GautamGambhir and @captainmisbahpk saw the match decided by just five runs! pic.twitter.com/TAXx3skjrh — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) September 24, 2019

For Pakistan, Umar Gul was the best bowler, taking three wickets for 28 runs while Mohammad Asif (1/25) and Sohail Tanvir (1/29) got one wicket. In response, Pakistan lost Mohammad Hafeez (1) in the very first over to RP Singh and Kamran Akmal followed suit for a duck. Imran Nazir looked good at the other end, hitting 33 runs off 14 deliveries with four fours and two sixes when he was dismissed. Pakistan kept losing wickets, but that did not deter their run-scoring and it seemed that Misbah-ul-Haq would be key for Pakistan with the right-hander standing tall. ‘Fan War or PR Lobby’ Irfan Pathan Reacts After His Old Video With Comments On MS Dhoni's ‘Hookah’ Selection Criteria Goes Viral.

Joginder Sharma bowled the last over of the match with Pakistan needing 13 runs to win. After being hit for a six by Misbah-ul-Haq, he then dismissed the Pakistan batter who attempted a scoop shot but found S Sreesanth at short fine-leg. For India, Irfan Pathan (3/16) and RP Singh (3/26) took three wickets each, while S Sreesanth took one. Joginder Sharma, the unlikely hero, scalped two wickets for 20 runs. Irfan Pathan was named Player of the Match while Pakistan's Shahid Afridi won the Player of the Tournament award.

